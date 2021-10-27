Advertisement

Remembering Super Senior Bill James

Bill James/File
Bill James/File(WCAX)
By Joe Carroll
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - One of Vermont’s oldest citizens has died.

Bill James, a supercentenarian from Bristol passed away on Sunday. He was 110.

We caught up with the WCAX Super Senior a few years ago. To put his age into perspective, when James was born, Fenway Park was being built. A new car company called Chevrolet was about to hit the streets, and World War I was still three years away.

James was well known in Bristol but at 102 he received statewide fame for a series of commercials for a local car dealership that brought him cult-like status. In real life, James was also known for his sense of humor and his dedication to Bristol. He was on the selectboard and a long-time member of the rescue squad.

When asked how he lived to be so old, James said it was a life of “clean living.”

Related Story:

Super Senior: Bill James

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE Photo.
Teen killed in West Haven crash
Gov. Phil Scott at Tuesday's briefing.
Vt. health officials push boosters; case counts dropping again
Dr. Eike Blohm
Judge approves plea deal for former UVM doctor charged with voyeurism
Speakers at Monday’s Statehouse press conference say the state’s health care and educational...
Advocates urge Governor Scott to declare state of emergency, reinstitute mask mandate
Protestors gather at Sears Lane Tuesday
Sears Lane encampment removal underway

Latest News

CC
Halloweek: Tasty trick or treats and candy corn survey
File image
Healthwatch: Avoid post-Halloween frights at the dentist’s office
Vermont confirms human case of West Nile virus
File image
NH children’s psychiatric hospital could include young adults