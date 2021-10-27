Remembering Super Senior Bill James

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - One of Vermont’s oldest citizens has died.

Bill James, a supercentenarian from Bristol passed away on Sunday. He was 110.

We caught up with the WCAX Super Senior a few years ago. To put his age into perspective, when James was born, Fenway Park was being built. A new car company called Chevrolet was about to hit the streets, and World War I was still three years away.

James was well known in Bristol but at 102 he received statewide fame for a series of commercials for a local car dealership that brought him cult-like status. In real life, James was also known for his sense of humor and his dedication to Bristol. He was on the selectboard and a long-time member of the rescue squad.

When asked how he lived to be so old, James said it was a life of “clean living.”

