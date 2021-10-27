Advertisement

Rutland commercial garage damaged in fire

By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 8:04 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - A nearly 14,000-square foot commercial garage catches fire in Rutland, bringing in multiple fire departments.

It happened Tuesday morning just after midnight on 10 Baxter Street.

The Rutland City Fire Department posted pictures on Facebook of the smoke and burn damage.

Firefighters say the flames spread into an open attic space and onto the roof. While the southern half of the building’s roof collapsed, crews say they saved the northern half.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated, but it is not considered suspicious.

