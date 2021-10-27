Rutland neighborhood hit by raid works to build community

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Less than a week after multiple agencies raided two apartment buildings in Rutland for drugs and discovered suspected human trafficking, neighbors on Baxter street are gathering to discuss issues in their community and find solutions.

The Baxter Street meetings are a part of an effort that began about a month ago as a way for the neighborhood to introduce themselves to one another, and it’s a collaboration city leaders hope to see continue.

“That city is much different than it was in early 2010, 2009, 2011,” said Vermont Department of Corrections Interim Commissioner Jim Baker, who was the city’s police chief from 2012 to 2015. He’s not surprised that drugs were found in the raid of two apartment buildings because it’s an issue happening everywhere. However, he says the notion that drugs are a part of Rutland’s reputation is not correct.

“I would urge people, don’t get caught in that trap of, ‘Oh it’s just Rutland.’ This underlying substance use issue is a direct result of the pandemic,” Baker said.

The raid also uncovered suspected human trafficking, something Baker says is often tied to drugs. He says community members need to use this horrible discovery as a way to fuel more change. “It’s those kinds of events that I think should refocus people on what they want their community to be. And no one should hang their head because it happened there, because it’s happening undetected in probably a lot of other communities as well,” Baker said.

“We don’t brush things under the carpet. If it happened, it happened, and we grow from that,” said Lyle Jepson, executive director of the Chamber and Economic Development of the Rutland Region. “We are just like the rest of the United States, we have the same problems. But what I think is different about what happens here -- and I am so proud of -- is people talk to each other.”

This brings us to the neighbors on Baxter Street that working to create a better community. Jeanette Langston is a Rutland City police commissioner and works to create communication through her nonprofit, Social Tinkering. “Let’s talk about some of these things that are frustrating, that aren’t working out -- finding needles in our neighborhood where our kids are playing and what are we going to do?” Langston said.

She says because neighbors have gotten to know each other, they were able to connect during the raid last week and provide each other support. “I want this to go throughout the entire city. Whether there is a drug house in the neighborhood or not, it should be happening -- people should be talking to each other,” Langston said.

Neighbors on Baxter Street gathered Wednesday evening as part of ongoing community-building discussions.

