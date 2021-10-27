Advertisement

Shaken loose from jobs by the pandemic, many seek a different path

By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Just a few weeks after Teal Wiegand lost her restaurant job in March 2020, she knew she was ready for a career change.

Wiegand didn’t see the hospitality industry recovering anytime soon, so the former art teacher enrolled in a three-month computer coding class. Now she supports herself as a freelance web developer.

People are quitting their jobs in record numbers these days. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the national quit rate hit a high of 2.9 percent in August, at 4.3 million.

But the newly jobless don’t seem to be applying for other positions, leaving a gap that has mystified employers and economists. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported last Friday that 7 percent of the jobs in Vermont are unfilled.

Darren Perron spoke to Seven Days’ Anne Wallace Allen, who reported on the story for this week’s issue.

