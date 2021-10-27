South Burlington brewery hit by burglar again

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say the same person could be behind two separate break-ins at a South Burlington brewery,

Jack Droppa, the owner of Weird Window Brewing, says they were first broken into on June 25th, when someone used a crowbar to enter and swipe all of the money in the cash register.

Since then, the Ethan Allen Drive business installed an alarm and more security measures.

But they were broken into again on Monday. This time they say the burglar threw a brick through the window. They tried to steal more cash but the register was empty.

Police say they think the same person could be behind both break-ins. “We do have a person of interest for both incidents,” said South Burlington Police Detective Sgt. Jerry Eno.

“We’re angry, but opening a business anytime is hard and then you add in COVID and trying to get through COVID and everything and then to get robbed or broken into twice in four months -- we’re frustrated,” Droppa said,

Police are currently looking at forensic evidence to help catch the suspect.

