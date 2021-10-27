Advertisement

South Burlington brewery hit by burglar again

By Melissa Cooney
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say the same person could be behind two separate break-ins at a South Burlington brewery,

Jack Droppa, the owner of Weird Window Brewing, says they were first broken into on June 25th, when someone used a crowbar to enter and swipe all of the money in the cash register.

Since then, the Ethan Allen Drive business installed an alarm and more security measures.

But they were broken into again on Monday. This time they say the burglar threw a brick through the window. They tried to steal more cash but the register was empty.

Police say they think the same person could be behind both break-ins. “We do have a person of interest for both incidents,” said South Burlington Police Detective Sgt. Jerry Eno.

“We’re angry, but opening a business anytime is hard and then you add in COVID and trying to get through COVID and everything and then to get robbed or broken into twice in four months -- we’re frustrated,” Droppa said,

Police are currently looking at forensic evidence to help catch the suspect.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE Photo.
Teen killed in West Haven crash
Gov. Phil Scott at Tuesday's briefing.
Vt. health officials push boosters; case counts dropping again
Dr. Eike Blohm
Judge approves plea deal for former UVM doctor charged with voyeurism
Speakers at Monday’s Statehouse press conference say the state’s health care and educational...
Advocates urge Governor Scott to declare state of emergency, reinstitute mask mandate
Protestors gather at Sears Lane Tuesday
Sears Lane encampment removal underway

Latest News

Gov. Chris Sununu/File
WATCH LIVE: Sununu COVID-19 update
FILE - In this Nov. 23, 1981, file photo, law officials escort a handcuffed David Gilbert,...
’70s radical David Gilbert granted parole in Brink’s robbery
A new documentary is coming out on the late snowboarding pioneer Jake Burton.
New documentary focuses snowboard pioneer Jake Burton Carpenter
Courtesy: Rutland Fire Department
Rutland commercial garage damaged in fire