Vermont AG’s office works to finalize opioid settlement

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont is working to wrap up an opioid settlement with three major pharmaceutical companies.

Municipalities are starting to hear from the Attorney General’s Office about what they need to do to finalize the settlement.

Only four municipalities in Vermont filed suits against the pharmaceutical companies for their marketing of opioids, Brattleboro, Bennington, Sharon, and St. Albans, but the money received would be spread across the state.

According to a copy of the settlement dated September 14th, the suits against the companies have been in litigation for about two and a half years.

“Far too many Vermonters have lost their lives,” Vermont Attorney General, T.J. Donovan said. “Far too many Vermonters have had their lives ruined.”

Money from a $65 million settlement between Vermont and the companies Mckesson, Cardinal, and AmerisourceBergen is expected to be here by next spring.

Donovan said the municipalities that brought the suits forward, any municipality with a population of more than 10,000 people, and all counties, except Essex and Grand Isle, need to approve the settlement before it can be finalized.

“Vermonters are in desperate need of these funds and these resources. Not only to engage in recovery and treatment, but prevention,” Donovan explained. “We need to make sure we are investing, so the next generation never gets started.)) [duration:0′18″]

Donovan says 70% of the money will go into a state abatement fund. A board appointed to manage it will be responsible for distributing it. The remaining 30% will be split between the state and municipalities.

“My hope is that money will go back to the communities and folks can have a menu of options at the local level to address this issue of opiate addiction, because it’s not a one size fits all approach,” Donovan said.

According to the Department of Health, 116 people died from opioid use between January and July of 2021.

Donovan said the state is also fighting a bankruptcy plan stemming from a lawsuit against Purdue Pharma, saying it doesn’t hold the company or it’s owners accountable.

