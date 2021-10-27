Vermont confirms human case of West Nile virus

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont has confirmed a case of West Nile virus in a Chittenden County resident.

West Nile is spread by infected mosquitoes. The Vermont Department of Health says the person who got it was hospitalized earlier this month with a neuroinvasive form of the disease. They have since been released.

The virus has been found in all counties of Vermont. Most people who are infected do not become ill. Fewer than one percent develop more severe illness, but around 20 percent develop flu-like symptoms.

Since 2003, there have been 14 confirmed human cases of West Nile virus in Vermont.

This is Vermont’s first confirmed case of West Nile in a person since 2017.

