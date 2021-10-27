Vermont Health Commissioner shares Halloween recommendations

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - With Halloween this weekend, Doctor Mark Levine is advising those who celebrate to celebrate safely.

Levine advises to keep activities outside such as costume parades, haunted hayrides, pumpkin carving, and to avoid large groups if possible.

“Keep groups small and help discourage large clusters of people. When inside be sure to wear a mask and not just your costume mask,” said Dr. Levine.

Dr. Levine also adds to avoid larger parties and that adults and children are at higher risk of getting and spreading COVID in those risker situations.

He also adds that you do not need to disinfect candy but have kids wash their hands before.

