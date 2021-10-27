Advertisement

Vermont to utilize unused mental health beds at VA hospital

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 27, 2021
WATERBURY, Vt. (AP) - The state of Vermont is going to be utilizing unused mental health beds at the White River Junction veterans hospital to help alleviate strains in the state mental health system.

The state announced Wednesday it had reached the agreement with the Department of Veterans Affairs. The agreement, made in coordination with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, between the VA and the state will last for 30 days. The agreement permits up to 10 acute mental health inpatient beds to be made available to adults, provided they would otherwise go unused. It took effect Tuesday.  

The VA is only offering the beds if they are vacant because caring for veterans remains its top priority.    

