Vt. parents prepare for vaccine approval

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - An FDA advisory panel is recommending the COVID vaccine for children ages 5 to 11, another step toward them actually getting the shot and slowing the infection rate in that age group. But are parents going to get on board?

“Whenever it comes out, we will be ready in line,” said Laura Selin, the Burlington mother of a seven and nine-year-old. She says they are relieved to hear that the vaccine could soon be here.

“I will be excited to get it because that means I’ll have less of a chance to get sick and it’ll make me feel a lot safer,” added Vii Selin.

Patrick Wright is the father of a 9-year old and says he’s looking forward to being able to participate in group activities once his daughter is vaccinated. “Hopefully it’ll get to a point where the kids don’t have to wear masks in school,” he said.

Parent Kiley Wick Blondin says she has her concerns but knows this is a step in the right direction. “Initially, it makes me a little nervous. They’re young, but my kids are vaccinated for all of the other things so I trust in science,” she said.

But John van Dyke says he feels like the vaccine rollout for children has been rushed. “It was a really quick rollout and it makes me skeptical,” he said.

“This is the most studied and most carefully watched vaccine in the history of vaccines,” said Dr. Rebecca Bell, the president of the Vermont chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Bell says the medical community is ready to give kids the vaccine. “There will also be school location clinics because that’s an easy place for parents to have access. And then pediatrician offices and family medicine offices as well,” she said. “Because we know that there are parents who are very desperate to have their children vaccinated and want to get vaccinated right away, which could be as early as the end of next week.”

Bell says the vaccine for this age group will be diluted and the dose will be smaller.

But this student isn’t interested in those details, he just wants to be with other kids. “I can’t wait for the vaccination for kids to come out because my mom right now isn’t letting us have much playdates, and then ill be able to play with my friends more,” Tae Selin said.

Dr. Bell says if the vaccines get approved for children, state-run clinics will likely be the first way to get them. She says primary care offices won’t be getting their shipments until mid-November.

