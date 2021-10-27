Advertisement

Vt. regulators review hospital sustainability

By Calvin Cutler
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont health care regulators are digging into a sweeping report that examines hospital costs, capacity, and quality of care.

A report from the Berkeley Research Group is designed to give the Green Mountain Care Board data to invest smarter and improve care in an aging population as health care costs continue to rise.

The report also recommends how to enhance services, support hospitals, bolster health care reform, and make Vermonters healthier.

Saving smaller hospitals is a challenging goal with more than 180 rural hospitals in America having closed since 2005. Another accompanying report provides a detailed revenue analysis for all of Vermont’s hospitals.

