WATCH LIVE: Sununu COVID-19 update

By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu and administration officials will hold one of their periodic COVID-19 media briefings Wednesday afternoon.

Watch Live at 3 p.m. on WCAX.com. Click here to open a new browser window or watch above.

Due to an “issue” with the surveillance system health care providers use to report data, New Hampshire health officials say they have been unable to provide updated case data this week.

As of Monday, New Hampshire health officials reported a total of 132,441. There have been a total of 1,544 deaths.

