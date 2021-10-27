WATCH LIVE: Sununu COVID-19 update

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu and administration officials will hold one of their periodic COVID-19 media briefings Wednesday afternoon.

Watch Live at 3 p.m.

Due to an “issue” with the surveillance system health care providers use to report data, New Hampshire health officials say they have been unable to provide updated case data this week.

As of Monday, New Hampshire health officials reported a total of 132,441. There have been a total of 1,544 deaths.

