BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After a couple of days of cloudy skies, we’re finally set for some sun as we head into the end of the work week. A coastal low will finally exit off to the north and east, and allow high pressure to build in for Thursday and Friday. As a result, our weather will be sunny and seasonable with temperatures in the mid 50s.

Our next frontal system will arrive for the weekend and likely put a damper on Saturday plans. Showers will arrive on Saturday morning under cloudy skies and continue through the day. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 50s. Wet weather will likely remain into Saturday night as well.

By Halloween on Sunday, we’ll still see lingering showers and cloudy skies during the morning hours, but should expect some drier weather for the second half of the day. There may be the chance for a few showers, but otherwise the weather is looking good for outdoor activities as temperatures warm up into the upper 50s through the late afternoon hours.

Our weather is shaping up to be a bit unsettled through the middle of next week. Look for mostly cloudy skies and the chance for a few more showers. Temperatures will be trending cooler as well with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.

