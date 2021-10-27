BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Hump Day, everyone! It has been a soggy week so far, but at least we avoided any flooding rains or damaging winds like our neighbors in southern New England and along the coast have been getting, after dealing with that strong Nor’easter storm. That storm system will be moving out to sea today, and that means big improvements in our weather today. We’ll get the sunshine back today as high pressure builds in behind the departing storm system. That fair weather pattern will stick around through the rest of the week with sunny skies and seasonable temperatures.

Just in time for the Halloween weekend, another storm system will be showing up with more rain. The wet weather will move in on Friday night as the low pressure system comes in from our south & west. As the system passes over us from SW to NE on Saturday, we can expect some heavy downpours from time to time.

The bulk of that system will move off to our northeast on Sunday, but a trailing trough of low pressure could still keep things a bit unsettled on Halloween with mostly cloudy skies and possibly a few, scattered showers . . . nothing serious, though.

We’ll be back to partly sunny skies again for Monday & Tuesday, although there is a chance for a few showers by late Tuesday.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will continue to narrow down that Halloween forecast for all you trick-or-treaters! -Gary

