Electric school busses to hit the road in Vt. districts

FAIRFAX, Vt. (WCAX) - A new state pilot program is testing the effectiveness of electric school buses.

The buses were displayed at Bellows Free Academy in Fairfax Thursday. The Champlain Valley School District and Barre Unified Union District will also be using the buses.

The Agency of Natural Resources and Vermont Energy Investment Corporation say the goal is to cut down greenhouse gas emissions and ultimately save school districts money. The districts are getting thousands in incentives from GMP to make the transition.

School officials admit that the busses battery range, especially during cold weather, has forced them to reconsider some routes. “Where we would normally be able to go 120 miles a day, we’re limiting more to 60 or 70 miles a day because of the cold weather. But that’s what this pilot program is about, figuring out what we can do with these buses and what we can improve on,” said BFA’s Patsy Parker.

Two buses will go to each school. BFA and CVU are already using them. Barre will be rolling out its two next month.

