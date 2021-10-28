Four-week closure begins on Route 7 in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A four-week closure begins Thursday on Route 7 for the Shelburne Street Roundabout project.

All non-local traffic will be forced to go another way.

The road work affects Route 7 as it intersects with South Willard, South Union, and St. Paul Street.

Starting at 9 a.m. Thursday, the roads will be closed 24/7 for the next four weeks.

Homeowners will be able to get into their driveways, but detours are set up for everyone else.

Blasting begins Thursday between Adams Court and Marian Street, and there is expected to be significant delays.

