Advertisement

GlobalFoundries goes public on Wall Street

GlobalFoundries officials ring the opening bell on the NASDAQ Thursday.
GlobalFoundries officials ring the opening bell on the NASDAQ Thursday.(Photo provided)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 1:20 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (WCAX) - Leaders of GlobalFoundries led NASDAQ’s opening-bell ceremony Thursday morning as the company officially went public.

The Malta, New York-based semi-conductor manufacturer is Vermont’s largest private-sector employer with 2,200 people who work at the plant in Essex Junction.

The company, which now trades under the ticker symbol GFS, sold shares in its initial public offering at $47, at the higher end of its targeted price range, according to Reuters. The IPO gives GlobalFoundries a valuation of about $26 billion, making it one of the biggest stock market flotations of the year in the United States.

Strong demand for chips has boosted revenue for the company over the last year.

Related Stories:

GlobalFoundries seeks to cut the cord with Green Mtn. Power

GlobalFoundries to expand upstate New York plant

Vt. auditor says state board overstepped its authority

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vermont confirms human case of West Nile virus
FILE Photo.
Teen killed in West Haven crash
FILE Photo
Police ID pedestrian in fatal Morristown crash
Dr. Eike Blohm
Judge approves plea deal for former UVM doctor charged with voyeurism
File photo
Can Vermonters be trusted to use ‘personal responsibility’ when it comes to controlling COVID?

Latest News

NH drug conviction reversed, evidence acquired illegally
VTrans expands school ‘Name a Plow’ contest
x
VTrans expands school ‘Name a Plow’ contest
x
Killington to host first Haunted Hillside Relay