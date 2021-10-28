GlobalFoundries goes public on Wall Street

NEW YORK (WCAX) - Leaders of GlobalFoundries led NASDAQ’s opening-bell ceremony Thursday morning as the company officially went public.

The Malta, New York-based semi-conductor manufacturer is Vermont’s largest private-sector employer with 2,200 people who work at the plant in Essex Junction.

The company, which now trades under the ticker symbol GFS, sold shares in its initial public offering at $47, at the higher end of its targeted price range, according to Reuters. The IPO gives GlobalFoundries a valuation of about $26 billion, making it one of the biggest stock market flotations of the year in the United States.

Strong demand for chips has boosted revenue for the company over the last year.

