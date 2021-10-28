Halloweek: Costumed-kids hit the trail at Hard’ack
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SAINT ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - We continue our Halloweek coverage with kids in costumes getting outside for a bit of fun.
We sent Elissa Borden to Hard’ack Recreation Area in St. Albans to check out the Second Annual Hard’ack Halloween Hike.
From 4 to 6, kids are invited to come on down and head out on a family-friendly costumed hike. The pandemic-friendly event is a great way for kids to get outside while showing off their costumes just ahead of Halloween.
Related Stories:
Halloweek: Tasty trick-or-treat and candy corn survey
Halloweek: Celebrating Bat Week
Halloweek: Capital City flash mob readies for ‘thriller night’
Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.