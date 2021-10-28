Halloweek: Costumed-kids hit the trail at Hard’ack

SAINT ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - We continue our Halloweek coverage with kids in costumes getting outside for a bit of fun.

We sent Elissa Borden to Hard’ack Recreation Area in St. Albans to check out the Second Annual Hard’ack Halloween Hike.

From 4 to 6, kids are invited to come on down and head out on a family-friendly costumed hike. The pandemic-friendly event is a great way for kids to get outside while showing off their costumes just ahead of Halloween.

