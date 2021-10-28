How will NY redistricting impact North Country districts?

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The 2020 census showed New York lost residents, so it’s now in the process of redrawing its political lines. And the first draft from the Independent Redistricting Commission shows there could be some major changes coming to the North Country.

“The Democratic and Republican commissioners on the commission gave separate proposals for redistricting,” said Harvey Schantz, a political science professor at SUNY Plattsburgh. He says one map would be more beneficial to Democratic candidates. The other favors the GOP.

The draft for the North County shows potential minor changes to the congressional and assembly districts, but larger changes to the senate district. Schantz says the Democratic plan looks to split up the huge 54th district. “It would take our state senator from Queensbury and put him in a district that goes west, and then we would be choosing a new state senator up here,” Schantz said

The IRC on Wednesday hosted a virtual panel for North Country residents to speak out about the redraw. Clinton County Treasurer Kimberly Davis says she struggled to cover the large district during her run for Senate last year. She supports moving the district west, to St. Lawrence and Jefferson Counties, to reflect the shared common interests of border communities and manufacturing. “We have more in common with them than Warren and Washington Counties,” Davis said.

As the IRC works through the process, they need to keep the population in mind to make sure each district can have equal representation. “These maps are just drafts and can, should, and will change based on the input we receive,” said the IRC’s David Imamura.

They are encouraging people who couldn’t make the public hearing to submit their comments and to use the map-drawing tools on their website to draft their own version. “Your knowledge, your experience in your community is the input that we need to begin to clarify and define and refine those issues so it can be factored into our deliberations,” said the commission’s Elaine Frazier.

The final plans need to be submitted to the Legislature before January 15th so the governor can sign off. Schantz says the deadline is important because candidates need to get ready in case of a primary next June in the newly drawn districts.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.