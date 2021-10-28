H.S. Playoffs scores and highlights for Wednesday, October 28th
Win or go home in soccer, field hockey, and volleyball
BOYS SOCCER
Division I Playdowns
#8 Colchester 3, #9 St. Johnsbury 2
#4 Mt. Anthony 8, #13 Rutland 0
Division II Playdowns
#13 Rice 3, #4 Stowe 1
#7 Green Mt. Valley 2, #10 Stratton 1
#6 U-32 3, #11 Hartford 0
Division IV Playdowns
#9 Richford 1, #8 Proctor 0
#5 Twin Valley 5, #12 Danville 1
#10 Arlington 7, #7 Blue Mountain 3
GIRLS SOCCER
Division I Playdowns
#8 North Country 1, #9 Mt. Anthony 0
#4 Rutland 3, #13 BFA - St. Albans 0
#5 Mt. Mansfield 1, #12 St. Johnsbury 0
#7 Burr and Burton 1, #10 Spaulding 0
#6 South Burlington 1, #11 Essex 0
Division II Playdowns
#1 Harwood 7, #16 Otter Valley 0
#4 Rice 5, #13 Hartford 0
#5 Montpelier 5, #12 Springfield 2
#2 Woodstock 4, #15 Green Mt. Valley 0
#10 Lamoille 3, #7 Missisquoi 2
#14 Milton 5, #3 Fair Haven 1
#11 Mt. Abe 2, #6 Stratton 0
Division III Playdowns
#1 Stowe 6, #16 Bellows Falls 0
#9 Randolph 4, #8 Enosburg 0
#4 Northfield-Williamstown 1, #13 Peoples 0
#10 Thetford 3, #7 White River Valley 2
#3 BFA - Fairfax 3, #14 Vergennes 0
#11 Windsor 2, #6 Oxbow 1
Division IV Playdowns
#9 Blue Mountain 3, #8 Danville 1
#4 Mt. St. Joseph 5, #13 Hazen 0
#5 Twinfield 3, #12 Sharon 0
#2 Rivendell 6, #15 Long Trail 0
#7 Poultney 3, #10 Richford 2
#3 West Rutland 4, #14 Twin Valley 0
#6 Arlington 2, # 11 Craftsbury 0
FIELD HOCKEY
Division I Playdowns
#8 Mt. Mansfield 4, #9 Rutland 0
Division II Playdowns
#8 Woodstock 4, #9 Brattleboro 0
#7 St. Johnsbury 6, #10 Middlebury 1
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Playdowns
#8 BFA - St. Albans 3, #9 Vermont Commons 0
#7 South Burlington 3, #10 Rice 0
Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.