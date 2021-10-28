Killington to host first Haunted Hillside Relay

KILLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Grab your Halloween costume and bike helmet and get ready for a Haunted Hillside Relay Race in Killington.

Teams of three mountain bikers will each race on the mile-long Base Camp mountain bike trail on Saturday. Costumes are encouraged and the best dressed will win prizes. Teams can register in advance or on the day of the race.

Organizers say the goal is to make this an annual event and bring together bikers of all ages and abilities. “We want people to be dressed up. Obviously, that is going to make you ride a bit slower, but we’re not really too concerned about that. We just want to have a good time and it gets a lot of people who like the sport together. Like-interests create friendships and we are all about bringing people together,” said Ben Colona, president of the Killington Mountain Bike Club.

All proceeds are going to the club to fund a new four-mile loop in Gifford State Park. The town of Killington is matching all donations.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.