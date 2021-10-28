Meet UVM Health Network’s new chief diversity officer

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The UVM Health Network recently hired its first-ever chief diversity and inclusion officer.

Jackie Hunter comes to the job after leading diversity efforts with Banner Health in Arizona. She is a doctor of chiropractic and naturopathic medicine and holds a master’s in health care administration.

Darren Perron spoke with Hunter about what she sees as her role at UVM and about the rapid growth of positions like hers in Vermont and across the country.

