Montpelier Fall Fest opens Sunday

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Montpelier is pulling out the stops for its Halloween celebrations.

The Montpelier Fall Festival gets underway Sunday in the capital city and is full of spooky festivities for all ages. From carnival games on the Statehouse lawn to the Trick or Trot Fun Run and Thriller Flash Mob, there is a lot going on.

Cat Viglienzoni spoke with Montpelier Alive’s Dan Groberg for a preview.

