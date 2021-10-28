Advertisement

NH drug conviction reversed, evidence acquired illegally

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The New Hampshire Supreme Court has reversed a man’s marijuana possession conviction, saying that evidence obtained by police during two warrantless searches was unlawfully acquired, and a search warrant produced later relied on that evidence.

The court ruled in the case of Daniel Davis. Two officers smelled marijuana as they approached his Conway home. They knocked and identified themselves to Davis when he asked. When he didn’t come to the door, and they started to leave, they heard loud “crashing” and “banging” noises. They returned, entered, found evidence of marijuana cultivation, and arrested Davis. They eventually got a search warrant and seized evidence.

The court agreed with Davis that the evidence should have been suppressed.

