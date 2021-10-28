NH trooper, tractor-trailer in I-95 crash

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire authorities say an Interstate 95 crash involving a state trooper and a tractor-trailer has shut down some lanes on the northbound side.

The crash happened at about 1 a.m. Thursday near Exit 3 in Portsmouth, and involved a state trooper. There was no immediate word on injuries.

The Department of Public Safety and state police planned to give an update on the crash.

