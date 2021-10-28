Advertisement

NH trooper, tractor-trailer in I-95 crash

File image
File image(MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 9:04 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire authorities say an Interstate 95 crash involving a state trooper and a tractor-trailer has shut down some lanes on the northbound side.

The crash happened at about 1 a.m. Thursday near Exit 3 in Portsmouth, and involved a state trooper. There was no immediate word on injuries.

The Department of Public Safety and state police planned to give an update on the crash. 

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

