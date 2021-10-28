Advertisement

Police investigate Groton death

(MGN)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 1:35 PM EDT
GROTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A death investigation is underway after the death of a Groton woman earlier this month.

The Vermont State Police say Mary Ellen Corbett, 59, was found dead at her home back on October 3 and now investigators are waiting on autopsy and toxicology reports to try to figure out what happened to her.

They say there is no indication the public is in danger.

