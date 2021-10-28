Advertisement

Police investigating accidental shooting in Addison County

By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ADDISON, Vt. (WCAX) - A man has died Wednesday after what police are calling an accidental shooting.

Vermont State Police say it happened on Pleasant View Drive in Addison just before 8:00 p.m.

Authorities aren’t releasing the man’s name at this time, but say he was airlifted to the UVM Medical Center in critical condition, where he later died.

As the investigation continues, Police believe the shooting was self-inflicted and accidental.

