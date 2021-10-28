Police investigating accidental shooting in Addison County

ADDISON, Vt. (WCAX) - A man has died Wednesday after what police are calling an accidental shooting.

Vermont State Police say it happened on Pleasant View Drive in Addison just before 8:00 p.m.

Authorities aren’t releasing the man’s name at this time, but say he was airlifted to the UVM Medical Center in critical condition, where he later died.

As the investigation continues, Police believe the shooting was self-inflicted and accidental.

