Police looking for suspect behind break-ins in Colchester

By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 11:59 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Colchester Police are looking for the suspect, who they say may be connected to a string of burglaries.

Police say a red truck and man forcing his way into a residence were caught on camera, are believed to be involved. The first incident happened around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, on Abigail Drive. Police say another neighboring home was also broken into.

Then three hours later, Police responded to another call of a break-in on Blakely Road. Police say forced entry was used and an undisclosed amount of cash and an heirloom diamond was taken. The diamond has been recovered.

Anyone that recognizes this man or this truck is asked to call police.

