Rutland NAACP takes the lead in coordinating BIPOC vaccination clinics

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Rutland Regional Medical Center is preparing for a BIPOC vaccination booster clinic Saturday. Hundreds of people in the area might never have received even their first shots if it weren’t for one woman.

La’Keiah Gillespie, who has coordinated local clinics for the NAACP, says it’s a way to give Black, indigenous and people of color a safe place for them to want to get the vaccine.

“It was very important that people from the BIPOC community were able to talk to the BIPOC community and assure them, assure us, that everything is okay,” Gillespie said.

The disparity in vaccination rates between non-Hispanic whites and the BIPOC community in Vermont is shrinking. It hit a high back in March when 34% of non-Hispanic, white Vermonters had received their first dose, and only 21% of the BIPOC community had received theirs. Now, it’s less than a 1% difference.

Gillespie has done her part to erase that gap. She personally called over 400 people within the community to answer questions, convince them to get their shot and help schedule appointments. “It was crazy,” she said.

Because of the clinic, BIPOC individuals were able to meet others who live close by. “I didn’t know, me being a BIPOC person myself, that there are so many BIPOC people in the Rutland County area,” Gillespie said.

As a health care worker, Sherlyn Anderson got her first shots early on. She is getting her booster at this weekend’s clinic. “Come out and take the vaccine and let’s just be safe for our kids and our community,” Anderson said. She also took it upon herself to spread the word of the clinic. “I got my Mexican friend, I texted him and he was like, ‘I’m on board, what do I do?’ I texted my Costa Rican friend -- her husband is American -- and they were on board too.”

To take part in the clinics, you or someone in your house needs to be a BIPOC. There are still open slots and it’s not just for booster shots. “You can come and get your first dose, and the second dose will be administered, and we’ll set you up for that,” Gillespie said.

Rutland isn’t the only BIPOC clinic in southern Vermont. Bennington will be hosting two on November 6th and 21st.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.