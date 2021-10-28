Search continues for missing NY senior

REDFORD, N.Y. (WCAX) - The search for a missing elderly woman in Clinton County, New York, continues.

Seventy-eight-year-old Rita Wilson has dementia. She was last seen Tuesday morning around 7:30 at her home on Elm Street in Redford. Multiple agencies and volunteers have been scouring the area for clues. New York State Police Thursday said they have reason to believe that Wilson was at Ore Bed Road at 8 a.m. the morning she disappeared.

Police continue to ask the public to search their backyards, cars, and other property to see if she may be somewhere hiding to keep warm. They are also asking for any relevant trail camera footage.

Related Story:

Rescue crews search for missing Clinton County senior

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.