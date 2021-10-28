Advertisement

Teen arrested following elementary school break-in

FILE photo.
FILE photo.(WKYT)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 7:36 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSON, Vt. (WCAX) - A teenager is being charged with burglary and possession of stolen property after a break-in at the Johnson Elementary School.

The Lamoille County Sheriff’s Office says after a burglary Tuesday night, a laptop, two iPads, a cellphone, and two wireless Bluetooth speakers were missing.

Later, 18-year-old Cameron Russin was arrested, and police say they found him with some of the stolen items.

He’s scheduled to be in court in December.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vermont confirms human case of West Nile virus
FILE Photo.
Teen killed in West Haven crash
Dr. Eike Blohm
Judge approves plea deal for former UVM doctor charged with voyeurism
FILE Photo
Police ID pedestrian in fatal Morristown crash
Cat Viglienzoni
WCAX’s Cat Viglienzoni promoted to main evening anchor

Latest News

A four-week closure begins Thursday on Route 7 for the Shelburne Street Roundabout project.
Four-week closure begins on Route 7 in Burlington
A four-week closure begins Thursday on Route 7 for the Shelburne Street Roundabout project.
Four-week closure begins on Route 7 in Burlington
Some UVM students say more needs to be done after someone reports sexual assault at school, and...
UVM students respond to external Title IX report
Some UVM students say more needs to be done after someone reports sexual assault at school, and...
UVM students respond to Title IX report