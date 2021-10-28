Teen arrested following elementary school break-in

JOHNSON, Vt. (WCAX) - A teenager is being charged with burglary and possession of stolen property after a break-in at the Johnson Elementary School.

The Lamoille County Sheriff’s Office says after a burglary Tuesday night, a laptop, two iPads, a cellphone, and two wireless Bluetooth speakers were missing.

Later, 18-year-old Cameron Russin was arrested, and police say they found him with some of the stolen items.

He’s scheduled to be in court in December.

