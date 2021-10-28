Advertisement

Teen taken into custody after report of threat at Mt. Anthony

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BENNINGTON, Vt. (AP) - Police in Bennington say they took a 17-year-old male into custody near a high school after investigating a report of a threat that resulted in a brief lockdown.

Police said the teen was overheard making a comment involving the safety of students at Mount Anthony Union High School. Police said he and two other males appeared to be students and he displayed an object in his waistband “that was reported to be a firearm or an edged weapon.” The school and nearby tech center were put under lockdown.

The three males were found as they approached the campus and were searched. No weapons were found.

