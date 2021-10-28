Advertisement

Two toddlers drown in neighbor’s pool, deputies say

Detectives found the 2- and 3-year-old boys in a nearby pool and immediately started CPR.
Detectives found the 2- and 3-year-old boys in a nearby pool and immediately started CPR.(Source: Gray News)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) – Two toddlers drowned in a neighbor’s pool after wandering away from a screened-in patio where they were playing.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, the boys’ grandmother called authorities when she noticed they were no longer playing on the patio and couldn’t find them.

Detectives found the 2- and 3-year-old boys in a nearby pool and immediately started CPR.

The boys were taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The sheriff’s office says the investigation is in the preliminary stages.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vermont confirms human case of West Nile virus
FILE Photo.
Teen killed in West Haven crash
FILE Photo
Police ID pedestrian in fatal Morristown crash
Dr. Eike Blohm
Judge approves plea deal for former UVM doctor charged with voyeurism
File photo
Can Vermonters be trusted to use ‘personal responsibility’ when it comes to controlling COVID?

Latest News

GlobalFoundries officials ring the opening bell on the NASDAQ Thursday.
GlobalFoundries goes public on Wall Street
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the debt ceiling during an event in the State Dining...
Biden bound for global summits, aims to pass domestic agenda
NH drug conviction reversed, evidence acquired illegally
FILE - This file image shows the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C.
Biden announces ‘historic’ deal, asks Democrats for votes
FILE - In this June 19, 2015 file photo, police tape surrounds the parking lot behind the AME...
Families of 9 killed in SC church settle with feds over gun