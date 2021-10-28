Advertisement

UVM students respond to external Title IX report

By Rachel Mann
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 6:46 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Some UVM students say more needs to be done after someone reports sexual assault at school, and they’re coming up with a list.

We told you earlier this week about an external report that gave recommendations to the university, most of which regard communications. The university’s president says they are implementing all the recommendations.

But, the group UVM Empowering Survivors says these are all things that should have already been in place and further emphasize the university’s poor handling of these matters.

A recent grad says a 2.5 page review of the Title IX office isn’t enough and there should have been an investigation.

“They aren’t taking any action fast enough, effective enough, drastic enough, none of it is coming from survivors in the community. I think it’s disgusting they say they have an unwavering commitment to addressing these issues,” said Maya Greally, the co-founder of UVM Empowering Survivors.

The UVM Union of Students is creating their own set of demands for the university. They’ll be bringing them to Board of Trustees meeting this Friday.

We reached out to UVM for comment, but a spokesperson told us they needed more time to form a response.

Related story:

Report: UVM meets Title IX law, process is confusing for some survivors

