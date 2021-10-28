Vt. officials take aim at Northeast Kingdom COVID surge

NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont on Thursday reported another 315 new COVID cases. Nearly a quarter of them were in hard-hit Orleans County, which makes up just four percent of the state’s population. That’s why Governor Phil Scott and other officials rolled up their sleeves to kick off a renewed vaccination effort in an area that has seen the lowest compliance.

On the shores of Lake Memphremagog, the city of Newport is a close-knit community whose residents pride themselves on thriving together through the area’s harsh winters. But in recent weeks, the Northeast Kingdom --specifically Orleans County -- has been in the middle of a delta wave, with some 700 cases recorded in the last week.

The area has some of the lowest vaccination rates - 76% for Orleans County and 62% for Essex County. And North Country Hospital officials say it’s one factor that’s stressing the health system. They say they are seeing more children with COVID and more children and parents with severe symptoms.

That means more students quarantining, disrupting parents’ work schedules and impacting the community. “Unfortunately, we’ve had to cancel events recently due to the uptick in COVID cases, said Newport Mayor Paul Monette.

“We’ve still been wearing ours {mask) out in public, even though we are vaccinated,” said local resident Kitty Godin.

She and others chalk up the high case numbers to several factors, like not having the time or a way to get to the shot. “People having a harder time getting back and forth, having transportation, going door to door, or having a bus go to smaller towns,” said Marcel Mercy of Newport.

Others blame misinformation. “Stuff on the internet rather than getting the truth, and they have to figure that out,” said Carmen Murray of Island Pond.

That’s why the governor and other local and state leaders rolled up their sleeves for booster shots at North Country Hospital, urging Vermonters to do the same.

They say about two-thirds of new cases in the state are among the unvaccinated. “Vermonters who live in the northeast part of the state, in general, deserve the same opportunity to be healthy and free of the virus outcomes as those who live anywhere else in the region,” said Vt. Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine.

Governor Scott says stepping up for the shot is an act of altruism that will help a connected community overcome the virus. “If we do we can beat this virus we can go back to being independent, because it’s ruling our lives and has been ruling our lives for far too long,” he said.

To kickstart the vaccine and booster campaign in the kingdom, the state is launching a slew of clinics across the region in the coming days.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.