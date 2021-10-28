VTrans expands school ‘Name a Plow’ contest

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - VTrans is expanding its contest to name the state’s plow trucks and now says all schools have until November 5th to get in on the fun.

Earlier this month, the agency asked only elementary schools to come up with monikers for the big orange snow plows that clear the roads each winter. Officials say 123 schools have come up with names so far, but that’s only about half of what’s needed.

Officials also say that on the morning of November 17, plow trucks will visit the schools that named them to celebrate Vermont Plow Day.

To enter the Name a Plow program, the school’s principal should email the proposed snowplow name to AOT Public Outreach at: Amy.Tatko@vermont.gov.

