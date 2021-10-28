Advertisement

Washington Central Unified Union School target of ransomware attack

Washington Central Supervisory Union
Washington Central Supervisory Union(Olivia Lyons)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 11:43 PM EDT
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Washington Central Unified Union School District’s information systems have been hacked, Wednesday.

Interim Superintendent Jen Miller-Arsenault sent out a letter to families saying the school’s systems have been compromised as a result of a suspected but unconfirmed ransomware attack.

Federal, state and local law enforcement have been notified. Independent investigators and third-party experts are determining the nature and extent of the attack.

As of Wednesday, they are able to continue as normal with a few disruptions.

The investigation is still in the early stages so it is still unclear if any information has been accessed.

