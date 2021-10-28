BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We ended up with a great late-October day on Thursday with plenty of sunshine and seasonable temperatures. We’ll get to enjoy one more dry day on Friday, before some changes head our way for the weekend.

With high pressure still in control on Thursday night, it will be clear and cold with temperatures bottoming out back in the low to mid 30s. It will be a chilly start on Friday morning with areas of fog. Plan on plenty of sunshine through the first half of the day with some increasing clouds by late in the day. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 50s.

Skies will become cloudy on Friday night with rain developing by Saturday morning. We’ll see periods of rain throughout the day and likely linger into Saturday night as well. By Sunday, showers will become a bit more scattered, but will still see the chance for a few showers through the afternoon and into Halloween evening. Temperatures will be a little warmer on Sunday as well with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Unsettled weather will continue through most of next week. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies on Monday into Wednesday. Showers will come and go with temperatures through mid week in the upper 40s and low 50s. Colder temperatures are possible through the end of next week, with the chance for some scattered snow showers as well.

