BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Thursday, everyone! It was good to finally see some sunshine yesterday after that cloudy, wet start to the work week. And now we will end that work week with a couple of bright, sunny days!

High pressure is now in control of the weather over the northeast as that powerful coastal storm continues to move farther out to sea. The next couple of days will be delightful fall days with just about normal temperatures for this time of year (normal high & low in Burlington is now 54° and 38°).

But another storm system has its eyes set on us with another round of wet weather, just in time for the start of the weekend. Rain will move in, from SW to NE, on Friday night, and continue, on and off, through Saturday. The heaviest and steadiest of the rain will then move off to our northeast on Saturday night. That will set us up for a Halloween Sunday that won’t be too bad at all . . . not perfect, but not bad. Skies will be mostly cloudy on Sunday, but there will be a few, sunny breaks. There will still be a chance for a passing, lingering shower, but most trick-or-treaters will stay dry.

After that storm system completely moves out, we’ll get a decent day on Monday with partly sunny skies. Then another frontal system will begin to move in late Tuesday into Wednesday with another chance for rain showers.

Try to get outside and take MAX Advantage of the nice fall weather over the next couple of days! -Gary

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.