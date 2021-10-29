Bradford man arrested for attempting to set fire at police station

LEBANON, NH. (WCAX) - A Bradford man has been arrested Thursday on arson charges after starting a fire at the Lebanon Police Department.

Police say Michael Fleming, 38 has just been released from a theft arrest on October 21. Police offered Fleming a ride home, but he was uncooperative.

Police say then Fleming pulled a lighter from his backpack, went up to the dispatch window and lite a box of tissues on fire.

Police say he fueled the flames by dumping hand sanitizer on it. Officers pushed Fleming out of the way, and attempted to put out the flames. As the officer was stomping on the flames, his boot and pant leg caught fire.

Fleming throw the bottle of hand sanitizer at the officers, nearly hitting them. One officer was able to kick the burning box outside and smolder the flames. The carpet at the front entrance and section of the lobby floor were still on fire and were eventually extinguished.

Fleming was placed into protective custody and transported to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center.

Fleming was charged with Simple Assault and Contempt, both Class A Misdemeanors.

