Eight Vt. projects share more $324K in specialty crops grants

File photo
File photo(WTVG)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont Agency of Agriculture says more than $324,000 in grants is going to eight projects to benefit Vermont fruit, vegetable, and value-added producers and to expand access to locally produced food.

The grants are funded through the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Among the recipients are the Vermont Tree Nut Processors to establish a tree nut processing facility in Vermont to produce cold-pressed culinary nut oils.

The Addison County Relocalization Network also received a grant to increase wholesale market opportunities for specialty crop farms in that region.

