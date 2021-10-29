Advertisement

Essex cop charged with voyeurism

By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - An Essex Police officer has been charged with voyeurism.

The Vermont State Police were contacted by the Essex Police Department after an allegation was made against Corporal Lance Martel.

During the summer of 2020, state police say Martel took photos of a woman he knew without her consent. He has been suspended from the department and is due in court in December.

