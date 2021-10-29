George Floyd’s brother brings message of unity to Vermont

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The brother of a Minnesota man, whose murder by police caused a racial reckoning in America, visited Vermont Friday to share a message of unity.

“We need unity, we need to be able to communicate with each other because we are stronger in numbers. And if we don’t believe and have hope, how can anybody else believe,” Philonise Floyd told WCAX.

George Floyd’s murder under the knee of a police officer in May of 2020 ignited protests and a serious conversation about race all over the country. Protests in Vermont also spurred change, including the development of the city’s Diversity Equity and Inclusion Office and police reforms that created specially trained staff within the department to respond to mental health issues.

“In order for us to be able to show that we can get through this, the focal point should be on not just George’s legacy, but mental health. It should be focused on police reform, it should be focused on so many different things,” Floyd said.

One type of reform Floyd does not support is the “defunding” movement, where police staffing is slashed. In the wake of the Burlington protests, the City Council cut the Burlington Police budget by 30%. Floyd said he prefers focusing on getting rid of bad officers to wholesale cuts.

“The problem is you have good police officers and you have bad ones. You shouldn’t have to sort them out. So, if you are just cutting them because you say, I don’t believe in police officers... Or are you cutting them because you are looking at their records or how they were abusing their authority,” Floyd said.

Floyd was invited to speak at the Flynn Theater in Burlington Friday night as part of the Greater Burlington Multicultural Resource Center’s Diversity Speaker Series. Longtime community member and executive director of the center, Patrick Brown, says he’s hoping this will help continue the dialogue around policing in the community, along with increasing awareness of everyone.

“Get the message of hope, get the message of non-discrimination, get the message of being inclusive -- of equity and inclusion -- to a place where we are comfortable. We are on that trajectory but we are not there yet,” Brown said.

Floyd says he hopes people can leave tonight’s talk with their heads held high and know how to help make this world a better place.

