Halloweek: Jack-o-lanterns to light up Winooski
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WINOOSKI, Vt. (WCAX) - Over 1,000 jack-o-lanterns will light up Rotary Park in Winooski this Halloween weekend.
The hand-carved pumpkins are the featured attraction of Halloween in Winooski activities that run through Sunday.
Our Elissa Borden spoke with Merideth Bay-Tyack, executive director of Downtown Winooski to learn more about what’s on the agenda.
The Winooski jack-o-lantern lighting takes place the rest of the weekend at sunset, along with other attractions.
