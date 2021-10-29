Advertisement

Halloweek: Jack-o-lanterns to light up Winooski

By Elissa Borden
Published: Oct. 29, 2021
WINOOSKI, Vt. (WCAX) - Over 1,000 jack-o-lanterns will light up Rotary Park in Winooski this Halloween weekend.

The hand-carved pumpkins are the featured attraction of Halloween in Winooski activities that run through Sunday.

Our Elissa Borden spoke with Merideth Bay-Tyack, executive director of Downtown Winooski to learn more about what’s on the agenda.

The Winooski jack-o-lantern lighting takes place the rest of the weekend at sunset, along with other attractions.

