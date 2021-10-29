Advertisement

Lebanon Police: Bradford man started fire in their lobby

Michael Fleming
Michael Fleming(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 9:09 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - Minutes after being freed from jail, police say a Bradford man was arrested again after he started a fire in the Lebanon Police Department lobby.

Just as he was being released on bail last Thursday stemming from a charge of theft, police say 38-year-old Michael Fleming used a lighter and a bottle of hand sanitizer to set a box of tissues on fire. Police say they had tried to offer him a ride home, but he wasn’t cooperating. An officer pushed him out of the way and attempted to stomp out the flames, but his boot and pant leg caught fire. They say he also threw the hand sanitizer at officers.

The carpet of the lobby was damaged by the fire.

Fleming was arrested and now faces an arson felony charge.

