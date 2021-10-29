Legislative task force considers enhanced funding for students learning English

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A key legislative task force is pitching a plan that would change how English language learners receive funding in Vermont public schools.

The Legislature’s Task Force on the Implementation of the Pupil Weighting Factors Report has been digging into how to make education funding more equitable. A recent proposal would funnel direct grants to schools with English language learners.

Lawmakers say the grants could help districts hire staff. “To make sure that -- as we’ve said -- we want our state to be welcoming to new Americans, to immigrants, to refugees. That’s a big conversation now. We want to make sure wherever those students go to school, they have the resources to learn English,” said Sen. Ruth Hardy, D-Addison County.

At a public hearing Friday, some supporters of changing the per-pupil weighting said that grants don’t go far enough and won’t help to address systemic inequities.

Lawmakers are expected to meet again next week.

