Letitia James announces plans to take on Hochul for governor

New York Attorney General Letitia James/File
New York Attorney General Letitia James/File(Richard Drew | AP / Richard Drew)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
NEW YORK (WCAX) - New York Attorney General Letitia James formally announced her run for governor Friday.

The widely anticipated move comes after her bombshell report on allegations that former Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed numerous women, prompting the fellow Democrat to resign. James is also known for her frequent legal tussles with former President Donald Trump.

She’s the first woman elected as New York Attorney General and the first Black person to serve in that role.

“I’ve got after the drug companies for fueling the opioid crisis. I’ve fought for better conditions and transparency in nursing homes,” James said.

She is expected to be a strong primary challenger against Governor Kathy Hochul.

