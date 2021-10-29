NH parents, schools bracing for vaccination delays for kids

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Some parents and school officials are concerned about delays in setting up vaccination clinics for young children in New Hampshire.

The Food and Drug Administration is expected to decide within days whether to endorse kid-size doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11. If regulators agree, shots could been as early as late next week. New Hampshire expects to have 30,000 initial doses for 97,000 kids available at hospitals, pharmacies and pediatricians.

But school-based clinics will be delayed by at least a few weeks after the Executive Council initially rejected federal funds to set them up.

