NH parents, schools bracing for vaccination delays for kids

File photo
File photo(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Some parents and school officials are concerned about delays in setting up vaccination clinics for young children in New Hampshire.

The Food and Drug Administration is expected to decide within days whether to endorse kid-size doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11. If regulators agree, shots could been as early as late next week. New Hampshire expects to have 30,000 initial doses for 97,000 kids available at hospitals, pharmacies and pediatricians.

But school-based clinics will be delayed by at least a few weeks after the Executive Council initially rejected federal funds to set them up. 

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

