BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Pet with Potential is a 7-year-old spayed female cat named Reyna.

Reyna is a super soft and sweet girl. The way to her heart is definitely through treats. Reyna is looking for her forever home. If you want to learn more about this little lady check out Chittenden County Humane Society’s website.

