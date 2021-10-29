Advertisement

Rutland’s Halloween parade returns

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) - A beloved Halloween tradition in the city of Rutland is returning after being canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Rutland Halloween Parade takes place Saturday evening starting at 6:30 p.m. Recreation Superintendent Kim Peters says this year there are 71 floats. The 60-year-old parade has drawn up to 20,000 spectators some years.

Rutland business owner Ed Larson tells NECN that a lot people have been looking forward to the parade. 

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

